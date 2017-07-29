Politics

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he has personally written to a list of companies who procure the services of Bell Pottinger urging them to terminate their relationship with the UK public relations firm.

“Though legal action is effective‚ corporations respond to their bottom line faster than they do to judges‚” Maimane said on Saturday at the conclusion of a meeting of the DA’s.federal executive.

He added that public and legal representatives of the DA would be present at a disciplinary inquiry into the racially-fuelled propaganda campaign Bell Pottinger had conducted on behalf of the Guptas. He said it was greatly encouraging that the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) had heeded the DA’s call for the inquiry‚ which starts on August 18.

“We have insisted that this inquiry be open to the public. This will ensure that Bell Pottinger faces legal consequences for their actions‚ and that justice will be served for their promotion of division and racial hatred for cheap political gain in a still deeply divided society‚” Maimane added.

“Bell Pottinger must face consequences for their collusion with the Guptas using a hateful and divisive campaign to divide South African along the lines of race. This was coordinated campaign to further Gupta financial interests‚ and ensure the captured ANC continued to provide lucrative contracts that lined Gupta pockets.

“South Africa is not a political playground where international corporations can disregard ethics to turn a profit. Bell Pottinger’s unethical compliance in these projects is unacceptable and the DA has taken steps to ensure they are held to account‚” Maimane asserted.

