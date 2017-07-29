President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Edward‚ has launched a scathing attack on the SA Human Rights Commission‚ describing the organisation as “vile” and saying that it does nothing more than keep black South Africans down.

The commission on Friday said it was investigating Edward over “statements that promote hatred based on race” he made in an open letter to former ministers Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hannekom 48 hours earlier. In that letter‚ Edward said: “By being the extension of whites and white monopoly capital stooge‚ Gordhan shows us of his inferiority complex to whites but superior complex to natives‚ that whites according to him and his inner world - deserve to be accorded a perpetual status as masters‚ and an African native is unimaginative to be of higher status than any race in this country." (sic).

"This privileged boy from Sastri College shows us that he would defend whites and their appointed crumb eaters‚ the White Monopoly Capital Indunas‚ the black parasitical political stooges at all costs‚" the letter states.

In response‚ the commission said: ““The Commission has become aware of an open letter purported to have been authored by Mr Edward Zuma. The Commission finds the contents of this letter‚ in particular statements that promote hatred on the basis of race offensive and disturbing and a clear violation of the right to freedom of expression as articulated in section 16 of the Constitution.”

But Edward on Saturday morning hit back‚ as the war of words continued.

“I view‚ as I have always viewed the SAHRC‚ in particular it's stance against me right now‚ as a vile dog unleashed to maul the black majority‚ to manage them‚ to sanitise their history and to keep them in check when expressing their history and articulating their black pain‚” he said.

He described the SAHRC as having been perverted to target blacks.

“The SAHRC to me - although in its inception it was well intended and within the constitution - has been perverted and is now nothing more than a post-apartheid champion of the exclusive protection of the minority settler rights‚ in the main‚ the white colonial settlers and their offspring‚ the white monopoly capital. For them social cohesion translates to the protection of the erstwhile minority evils which now trumps the majority historical consciousness and current dire economic survival.

“For them social cohesion means the suppression of this black pain‚ their brutal history of economic and land dispossession‚” he said.

He continued: “Since its inception the SAHRC has not made any dramatic material difference to end the acute and repulsive racism experienced by the black majority in every nook and cranny of our country.”