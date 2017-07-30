Politics

We must resist the practice of ‘blessers’‚ says Ramaphosa

30 July 2017 - 12:12 By Timeslive
Men must reject the idea of women as possessions of men and resist the practice of “blessers” and prostituting young women‚ says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg during a special sermon on no violence against women and children‚ Ramaphosa said that just as had been done during the apartheid struggle all sectors of society needed to be mobilised against this scourge.

“In working to end violence against women and children‚ we need to ensure that men are centrally involved.

“Men need to organise themselves in a sustained campaign against gender-based violence.

“Individually and collectively‚ they need to understand that their actions now will determine the kind of society our children live in tomorrow‚” Ramaphosa said‚ adding that society must combat the objectification of women.

“We should reject the idea of women as possessions of men and resist the practice of ‘blessers’ and prostituting young women.

“We must help women reclaim agency over their lives and bodies.

“The time has come for all of us to speak with one voice and take a stand.

“Just as we did during the apartheid struggle we must mobilise all sectors of society against this scourge‚” Ramaphosa said.

“The Church must take responsibility‚ men must take responsibility and I must take responsibility.

“By becoming agents of change‚ men can not only help liberate women from oppression but also liberate themselves as perpetrators of inhumane savagery‚” Ramaphosa added.

