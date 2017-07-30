ANC MP and staunch President Jacob Zuma critic Charles Nqakula would take it on the chin should his wife‚ minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ be fired from the cabinet.

Nqakula was responding to a question during the Daily Dispatch and University of Fort Hare Dialogues in East London on Friday night.

Nqakula emphasised his view that Zuma must step down as president of the country post the ANC conference in December and make way for whoever emerges as party president to assume the same responsibility in the Union Buildings too.

If this view compromises Nosiviwe‚ he said‚ both of them as revolutionaries would have to understand that every war has casualties but he was not prepared to be muzzled on his scathing views on Zuma.

“Nobody can say I’m lying when I say there’s rampant corruption in the ANC (under Zuma’s leadership‚” said Nqakula.

“If anybody wants to target Nosiviwe because I’m making the argument that President Zuma must step aside as the country’s president in January 2018‚ it’s all part and parcel of our experience in the struggle that we joined. If she becomes a target because I’m speaking the truth let her be the target she will understand because she’s a revolutionary.”

