Balance of forces still in favour of the good guys: Gordhan

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says South Africans must be active in order to make the changes they want as the balance of forces is still in favour of the good guys.

“The balance is still in favour of the good guys. The balance is still in favour of a state that works. There are many citizens who are very aware of what is going on in this country and what needs to be done.

“We’ve got the experience of citizens in action as part of our historic DNA. We have to go back to those days. There is space for all of us to become activists‚ take part in some form of mass demonstration to indicate our intentions…If you look around the world‚ that is when change really happens‚” Gordhan said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion hosted by the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.