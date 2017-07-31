On Monday News24 quoted Shaik as saying: “This fool is misinformed and does not have any insight with regard to business ownership in KZN. Why does he not talk about Huletts and other big‚ white capital and business in the province."

However in a statement issued on Monday evening‚ the EFF's national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party reaffirmed Malema's comments.

"We shall never keep quite (sic) particularly at the face of hypocritical criticism coming from convicted criminals like Shabbir (sic) Shaik who in order to avoid serving his sentence‚ went to fake terminal illness.

"We advice Shaik to focus on his fake illness before we have to call for his parole to be reviewed. It is precisely people like him who instead of confronting the racism African people suffer in the Indian community‚ they divert attention by making false alarms that EFF is inciting violence. "

Ndlozi said the Indian community in Durban‚ and elsewhere in the country‚ needs to "confront its own ills and the normalised hatred African people experience amongst them."