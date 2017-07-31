Politics

Muthambi must pay back the money for family junket‚ says Cosatu

31 July 2017 - 16:03 By Timeslive
Minister Faith Muthambi.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Minister of Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi should be disciplined and forced to pay back the taxpayer’s money she spent on a family junket‚ says the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

The union federation and ANC alliance partner said it had noted with “disbelief and deep concern” media reports alleging that Muthambi had abused her position by flying her family members and friends to attend her department’s budget vote using taxpayers’ money.

“The federation wants these allegations investigated and the minister needs to pay back the taxpayer’s money. She should also be disciplined for her indiscretions. We also demand answers on the allegations of nepotism by the minister‚” Cosatu said in a statement.

“We find it bothersome that at time when millions of poor people are struggling to survive and when public servants are being told about government’s austerity measures‚ the minister is splurging on her family without constraints‚” the union federation added. It was these momentary lapses of common sense that were eroding the people’s trust of their government‚ it said.

“The lack of accountability and consequences for nefarious activities by some ministers is proof that political loyalty is valued more by this administration that efficiency. This supports the view that our current leadership is dishonest and cynical; and that the Batho Pele principles have been banished to the limbo of forgotten things.”

