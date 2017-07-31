Politics

Outgoing PRASA board accuses minister of undermining its authority

31 July 2017 - 19:58 By Timeslive
The Passenger Rail Authority of SA’s (Prasa) new “people’s train” during its official launch on May 09, 2017 in Pretoria.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

The outgoing board of Prasa has accused Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi of continuing to attempt to thwart the rail agency’s operations and prejudice its attempts to address what it referred to as “derailed”.

It said in a statement on Monday evening that to date Maswanganyi had refused to meet with the board and that‚ despite repeated requests‚ the minister had‚ for months failed to appoint additional members to the Board in terms of his statutory obligations.

It added that‚ rather than dealing with the critical substantive issues and supporting the work of the board‚ the minister had notified it of his intention to remove the board in June.

OUTA takes on Hawks‚ NPA over derailed PRASA investigation

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) filed an application on Monday to intervene in a case aimed at prosecuting those who allegedly siphoned off ...
Politics
3 hours ago

The minister had also undermined the authority of the board‚ including its authority to complete its investigations and take steps in addressing corruption at Prasa‚ and had unlawfully terminated the board’s service prematurely‚ for which he had been rebuked by the courts.

“As such‚ the departing board does not believe that the minister has Prasa's best interests‚ and the interests of the public‚ at heart. The board has thus sent detailed written submissions to the president‚ the speaker of the national assembly and the public protector in order to highlight its concerns and express its lack of confidence in the independence and ability of the minister to fulfill his statutory mandate.

“The board hopes that its concerns will be noted and that urgent steps taken to address these concerns. Failure to do so may mean that Prasa's mandate and critical work will be imperiled‚ and the board's function in fighting corruption and maladministration fatally compromised‚” the board said.

