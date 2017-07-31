The outgoing board of Prasa has accused Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi of continuing to attempt to thwart the rail agency’s operations and prejudice its attempts to address what it referred to as “derailed”.

It said in a statement on Monday evening that to date Maswanganyi had refused to meet with the board and that‚ despite repeated requests‚ the minister had‚ for months failed to appoint additional members to the Board in terms of his statutory obligations.

It added that‚ rather than dealing with the critical substantive issues and supporting the work of the board‚ the minister had notified it of his intention to remove the board in June.