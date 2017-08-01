ANC MP Mondli Gungubele goes silent on Zuma vote

ANC MP Mondli Gungubele has agreed to stop saying in public that he will vote with the opposition in a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Gungubele was accused of displaying "the worst form of ill-discipline" by party chief whip Jackson Mthembu after he indicated openly that he would not vote according to the party line.

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza was hit by a similar backlash – and is facing disciplinary proceedings - after openly calling for Zuma’s resignation.