Politics

Madonsela calls for those implicated in Gupta emails to clear their names

01 August 2017 - 19:21 By Neo Goba
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called on all those implicated in the leaked Gupta emails to come forward and clear their names.

"I think people should challenge those who are implicated in the so called Gupta leaked emails to provide written sworn statements where they tell us if those [are indeed] their emails or those are not their emails. If those are their emails‚ they must explain themselves then as to why they did what those emails suggest they did‚" said Madonsela.

She was speaking at Nedgroup's Investments Summit under the theme "Navigating Disruption" in Sandton on Tuesday.

"If they claim that those are not their emails then the next step should be to verify whether or not they are telling the truth because if they are lying‚ then it's not just the crimes in the emails that are going to matter but the act of perjury is also going to be held against them‚" said Madonsela.

Balance of forces still in favour of the good guys: Gordhan

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says South Africans must be active in order to make the changes they want as the balance of forces is still in ...
Politics
23 hours ago

The former public protector's remarks follow leaked emails that show key members of government‚ members of President Jacob Zuma's family‚ a substantial number of ministers and senior state employees illegally sharing confidential state information with members and associates of the Gupta family.

The emails also reveal that confidential State Security Agency correspondence was sent to the Guptas and that board members of some state-owned enterprises illegally shared information with the family‚ who are close associates with Zuma.

"… let's find a way to make sure that the people who are mentioned in the emails are held to account‚" said Madonsela who will be in the country for the next two weeks before heading back to Harvard University in Boston in the US where she will continue focusing on social justice‚ reducing poverty and equality while fostering social cohesion.

The African National Congress has called on government to establish the veracity of the emails‚ saying reports on the matter contain alarming claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests.

READ MORE:

OUTA urges NPA to instruct Asset Forfeiture Unit to stop Guptas moving assets offshore

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) wants the National Prosecuting Authority to instruct the Asset Forfeiture Unit to prevent the Guptas moving ...
News
1 day ago

Their end is nigh: Intricate network of corruption starting to unravel

We have not yet seen prosperous-looking men descend the steps from a courtroom down to the cells.
Ideas
1 day ago

State capture: NPA could have stopped Guptas 12 years ago, but didn’t bother

The Guptas' alleged capture of swathes of the South African state and suborning of state institutions could have been stopped 12 years ago if the ...
Politics
1 day ago

How top banks lit a fire under Eskom, Gigaba

The National Treasury faced the alarming prospect of having to raise hundreds of billions of rands after the Development Bank of Southern Africa laid ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Madonsela calls for those implicated in Gupta emails to clear their names Politics
  2. SABC to withhold Hlaudi’s and Aguma’s pensions Politics
  3. Racism causing a rift in the Western Cape ANC Politics
  4. ANC MP Mondli Gungubele goes silent on Zuma vote Politics
  5. Parliamentarian tries to curb abortion Politics

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela
X