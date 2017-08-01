Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called on all those implicated in the leaked Gupta emails to come forward and clear their names.

"I think people should challenge those who are implicated in the so called Gupta leaked emails to provide written sworn statements where they tell us if those [are indeed] their emails or those are not their emails. If those are their emails‚ they must explain themselves then as to why they did what those emails suggest they did‚" said Madonsela.

She was speaking at Nedgroup's Investments Summit under the theme "Navigating Disruption" in Sandton on Tuesday.

"If they claim that those are not their emails then the next step should be to verify whether or not they are telling the truth because if they are lying‚ then it's not just the crimes in the emails that are going to matter but the act of perjury is also going to be held against them‚" said Madonsela.