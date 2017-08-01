Politics

Radebe joins ANC leadership race

01 August 2017 - 08:08 By Timeslive
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has confirmed that he is in the running to lead the ANC‚ eNCA reported on Tuesday.

Radebe revealed on Monday that he is available for election at the ANC's elective conference in December.

"I'm a servant of the people. I thank you for your confidence and I thank you for your trust. I'm prepared to serve the people‚" he said at a Nelson Mandela lecture in Pretoria.

Radebe was earlier this year embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed that he had solicited sexual pictures from a junior staff member.

The ANC veteran said he had moved on.

"I've issued an apology on that. It was in the media‚ especially the Independent Newspapers. That's in the past‚ we look to the future‚" he said.

