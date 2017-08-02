Activist Napoleon Webster is ‘hallucinating’‚ says ANC
The ANC has lashed out at Napoleon Webster‚ saying the Marikana housing and land activist is suffering from “hallucinations”.
Webster‚ who is accused of murder‚ among other charges‚ was recently released from prison on bail.
The activist has claimed that his criminal case has nothing to do with any murder but has everything to do with his activism in Marikana‚ North West.
He blames the ruling party ANC‚ particularly deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ for his 202-day detention.
“This is a plot by Cyril (Ramaphosa) and his friends…to try and discourage activism within Marikana and to help mining companies to exploit us more. I was arrested because of my activism and the reason why I was denied bail is because of my activism‚” he said.
Webster was released on R3‚000 bail last week after his lawyers took his bail application to the North West high court. He was arrested on January 6 and‚ together with 13 others‚ charged with the murder of Sabata Petros Chale (39)‚ an ANC councillor‚ who was hacked to death on December 8 2016 in Marikana Extension 2.
Speaking to journalists at a briefing organised by the Socio-economic Rights Institute (SERI) in Braamfontein on Wednesday‚ Webster said he will not be silenced.
“It made sense that I was arrested and Cyril says he wants to come to Marikana. You will remember in 2016‚ when Jacob (Zuma) was supposed to give out houses‚ I mobilised the community of Marikana and we chased him away and so is the premier (Supra Mahumapelo) and we allocated ourselves the houses‚” he said.
Webster said it was not surprising that one of his bail conditions was that he should never go to Marikana‚ saying this was preventing him from mobilising the community.
He insisted that he had a water-tight alibi and can prove his whereabouts around the time he was said to be part of a group of men that hacked Chale to death.
“I was meeting a Shoprite manager‚ there is video footage and the manager has agreed to testify to this‚” he said. Nomzamo Zondo‚ SERI Director of Litigation‚ said they were waiting for the docket to check what evidence or perceived evidence there was against Webster.
“We will be able to assess in full once we have all the information. In fact‚ in the last few months we have been preparing for trial so we have collected some information on the alibi‚” She said.
She added that the there was information that the state had but that the defence did not have at this stage.
.ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said they will advise Ramaphosa to take legal action against Webster.
“He is hallucinating. The period of incarceration has affected him. He is still recovering but we are going to advise the deputy president to take legal steps. (Webster) must be challenged to prove (his claims)‚" he charged.
