The ANC has lashed out at Napoleon Webster‚ saying the Marikana housing and land activist is suffering from “hallucinations”.

Webster‚ who is accused of murder‚ among other charges‚ was recently released from prison on bail.

The activist has claimed that his criminal case has nothing to do with any murder but has everything to do with his activism in Marikana‚ North West.

He blames the ruling party ANC‚ particularly deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ for his 202-day detention.

“This is a plot by Cyril (Ramaphosa) and his friends…to try and discourage activism within Marikana and to help mining companies to exploit us more. I was arrested because of my activism and the reason why I was denied bail is because of my activism‚” he said.

Webster was released on R3‚000 bail last week after his lawyers took his bail application to the North West high court. He was arrested on January 6 and‚ together with 13 others‚ charged with the murder of Sabata Petros Chale (39)‚ an ANC councillor‚ who was hacked to death on December 8 2016 in Marikana Extension 2.