BREAKING: Four MPs involved in car accident, one dead

02 August 2017 - 09:44 By Timeslive
Parliament, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

A member of parliament has died in a car accident in Cape Town, while three others were seriously injured, officials said on Wednesday.

"Parliament has just learned with shock and devastation that four Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly belonging to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education have been involved in a tragic car accident near Paarl in Cape Town this morning," parliament said in a statement.

"The MPs’ vehicle overturned while travelling to Paarl as part of oversight visits to various schools in the area. One of the MPs passed away at the scene. The three other MPs are seriously injured and are receiving emergency medical attention."

 The names of those involved in the accident were not released.

