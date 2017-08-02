President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Edward‚ has until midnight on Wednesday to retract offensive remarks he made against senior ANC leaders Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom or face the music.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wants Edward to retract his vitriolic open letter in which he called former finance minister Gordhan a "stooge of white monopoly capital" and former tourism minister Hanekom a "white Afrikaner askari".

ANC provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Edward was told that he had five days to retract and apologise for the comments. If Edward does not comply‚ he will be hauled before a disciplinary hearing.

“We said he must withdraw the statement‚ especially the areas that we felt were offensive. He has until midnight today to do so.”