Today I have brought with me the signatures of over a million South Africans who did just that. More than a million South Africans who want us‚ the Members of the National Assembly‚ to put our country first and fire Jacob Zuma.

And I have brought them here to the steps of Tuynhuys so that I can leave them in the hands of the Deputy President. Because if anyone needs reminding of exactly what must be done to save our country‚ it is Cyril Ramaphosa. Mr Ramaphosa‚

I call on you today to do what you know is the right thing.

There is only one ethical and honourable course of action here. You know it‚ I know it‚ and every single South African knows it.

We call on you to vote to fire President Zuma in next week’s Motion of No Confidence. We also call on you to use your position as Leader of Government Business to encourage ANC MPs to vote in accordance with their oaths of office‚ and to vote President Zuma out.

Three weeks ago you told the world that you will not remain quiet when it comes to the looting of our country through state capture.