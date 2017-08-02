The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has bested a court challenge from a consortium of companies and businesspeople who had attempted to halt the appointment of new service providers to the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

The consortium last week sought an interdict to stop the MEC‚ Mthandeni Dlungwana‚ from awarding new contracts for the lucrative R1.5-billion programme which feeds more than two million children at over 5‚000 schools in the province.

They claimed that there was widespread corruption in the awarding of the tenders and that some companies didn't meet the requisite criteria.

Zimele Mthenjana‚ a representative of the group‚ said: "A company search has revealed that there are significant issues in respect of many of them‚ in that some are not existing‚ some are in the process of deregistration or have not paid annual returns and so on. There has been absolutely no transparency with regard to the process‚ in that the process was corrupt in that those who were allocated were more close to the (MEC)."