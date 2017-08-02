Political parties express 'shock and sadness' after fatal accident

The DA and the ANC have reacted with "shock and sadness" following a fatal car accident that cost the life of one ANC member of parliament and injured three others.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning at about 8am during a basic education portfolio committee oversight visit near Paarl in the Western Cape.

"It is with the deepest sadness that the Office of the ANC chief whip in Parliament has learnt of the fatal accident where a vehicle carrying four Members of Parliament was involved in a collision in Paarl around 8am this morning. One of our ANC MPs tragically lost their life while the other three MPs - Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC‚ Ian Ollis of the DA and Cynthia Majeke of the UDM sustained injuries‚" said ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

He said the three members are currently receiving care at the Paarl Medi-Clinic.

"The name of the late member will be released after consultation with the family. The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has contacted the provincial ANC leadership of the province the late comrade is from‚ and they are currently on their way to inform the family‚" said Mthembu.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude travelled to Paarl to identify the MP who died.

This happens a few days after the ANC lost MP Trevor Bonhomme on Saturday.