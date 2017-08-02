Political parties express 'shock and sadness' after fatal accident
The DA and the ANC have reacted with "shock and sadness" following a fatal car accident that cost the life of one ANC member of parliament and injured three others.
The accident took place on Wednesday morning at about 8am during a basic education portfolio committee oversight visit near Paarl in the Western Cape.
"It is with the deepest sadness that the Office of the ANC chief whip in Parliament has learnt of the fatal accident where a vehicle carrying four Members of Parliament was involved in a collision in Paarl around 8am this morning. One of our ANC MPs tragically lost their life while the other three MPs - Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC‚ Ian Ollis of the DA and Cynthia Majeke of the UDM sustained injuries‚" said ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.
He said the three members are currently receiving care at the Paarl Medi-Clinic.
"The name of the late member will be released after consultation with the family. The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has contacted the provincial ANC leadership of the province the late comrade is from‚ and they are currently on their way to inform the family‚" said Mthembu.
ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude travelled to Paarl to identify the MP who died.
This happens a few days after the ANC lost MP Trevor Bonhomme on Saturday.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said his party was "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear about the accident.
"The DA wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the family‚ friends and loved ones of the MP who passed away. We join them in mourning their loss and wish them strength during this difficult time.
"We further extend our best wishes to the three other members of the committee who were injured in the crash and who are receiving urgent medical attention. We trust that they will make a speedy recovery‚" said Steenhuisen.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the MPs' vehicle overturned while travelling to Paarl as part of oversight visits to various schools in the area.
The trip was part of nine parliamentary committee visits in four provinces.
The basic education committee was to visit several education districts in the Western Cape‚ mainly to monitor and oversee implementation of key priority programmes and intervention plans in the province.
