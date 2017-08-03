The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is planning to protest outside the Umzinto Magistrate’s Court‚ where the party believed controversial realtor Penny Sparrow would appear on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the ANC‚ Sparrow had approached the court in an attempt to “appeal her sentence”.

It would appear that the appeal is related to the fine levied against Sparrow by the Equality Court‚ which ruled in June last year that she must pay R150 000 to the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation for making racist comments on Facebook.

At the time‚ Magistrate Irfaan Khalil said the amount had to be paid within 60 days and he interdicted Sparrow from engaging in further hate speech.

Sparrow sparked anger with a controversial Facebook post in which she likened black beach goers to monkeys.