In her post she wrote: “These monkeys that are allowed to be released on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day on to public beaches towns etc obviously have no education what so ever so to allow them loose is inviting huge dirt and troubles and discomfort to others.

“I’m sorry to say that I was amongst the revellers and all I saw were black on black skins what a shame. I do know some wonderful and thoughtful black people. This lot of monkeys just don’t want to even try. But think they can voice opinions and get their way of dear‚” she continued.

“From now on I shall address the blacks of South Africa as monkeys as I see the cute little wild monkeys do the same‚ pick and drop litter‚” Sparrow had written.

But in the Umzinto Equality Court sitting on Thursday‚ Magistrate Irfaan Khalil granted an application to extend Sparrow’s term of payment.

She was not in court‚ but was represented by her daughter‚ Charmaine Cowey.

The court heard that an investigation by the ANC revealed that Sparrow was not employed and had no assets.

In an affidavit before court‚ ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe accepted that Sparrow was destitute.

“The respondent [Sparrow] has indicated her inability to satisfy the debt … whilst being mindful of the abhorrent conduct of the respondent [Sparrow]‚ we accept her financial position currently is dire and it is on this basis that we consent to vary the court order.”

He said that the amended term of payment would place Sparrow in a more favourable financial position.