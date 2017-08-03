Politics

Media must apologise and hold its own TRC‚ says Mthembu

03 August 2017 - 15:39 By Bianca Capazorio
Jackson Mthembu. File photo
Jackson Mthembu. File photo
Image: Sunday Times

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says the South African media should hold its own Truth and Reconciliatory Commission (TRC) and apologise to South Africans for the role it played during Apartheid.

Mthembu also called for a Parliamentary inquiry to establish whether a media tribunal should be established.

ANC threatens media freedom: Joe Thloloe

The threat of a media appeals tribunal and the anti-media rhetoric created by the ruling party is fueling violence against journalists‚ the director ...
Politics
4 hours ago

He was speaking on a panel with the DA’s Phumzile van Damme and the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Daily Maverick Gathering event.

Mthembu said the majority of South African media houses had refused to make submissions to the TRC and this refusal led to the “suspicion” and “mistrust” that existed between the media and those who fought for freedom.

“The media was complicit in the evils that took place in this country and like PW Botha‚ did not appear before the TRC. They showed the people of South Africa the middle finger and said go to hell‚” he said.

He also questioned whether the media had the “moral and political authority” to continue to regulate itself.

He said it was not the ANC's desire to “sweep corruption under the carpet”‚ or force “sunshine journalism” but an independent regulator was purely to “hold the media accountable”.

WATCH: I want a refund‚ says BLF's Mngxitama after being barred from media event

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has been barred from entering The Daily Maverick's The Gathering conference currently on the go in ...
News
5 hours ago

He said a Parliamentary enquiry should be established to determine what form such regulation would take.

Van Damme said the DA would fight any attempt to pass legislation to establish a tribunal “tooth and nail” but said she believed that the idea‚ which has been on the ANC agenda for a number of years‚ was likely a “big stick” being used to threaten the media.

Ndlozi said while the supported self regulation of the media‚ they believed this needed to be improved and given “teeth”.

“The media would not be haunted by fake news if its self regulation mechanisms were up to scratch‚” he said.

Earlier in the day‚ director of the Press Council‚ Joe Thloloe‚ told the conference that he believed a tribunal would be deemed unconstitutional.

“The threat of an appeals tribunal does not worry me‚ the Constitutional Court will rule against it but by the time we get there‚ the taxpayer's money will have been wasted and publishers will have been pulled into court for years before we get there‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Media must apologise and hold its own TRC‚ says Mthembu Politics
  2. Mineral Resources minister rejects Chamber of Mines assertion on new mining ... Politics
  3. Outa lays treason‚ racketeering charges against Duduzane Zuma and Gupta brothers Politics
  4. Human rights watchdog to criminally charge Zuma’s son‚ Edward for hate speech Politics
  5. Speaker promises to "do the right thing" on move to oust Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

Wayde Van Niekerk is ready to be the next Usain Bolt
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela
X