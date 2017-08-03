Media must apologise and hold its own TRC‚ says Mthembu

He was speaking on a panel with the DA’s Phumzile van Damme and the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Daily Maverick Gathering event.

Mthembu said the majority of South African media houses had refused to make submissions to the TRC and this refusal led to the “suspicion” and “mistrust” that existed between the media and those who fought for freedom.

“The media was complicit in the evils that took place in this country and like PW Botha‚ did not appear before the TRC. They showed the people of South Africa the middle finger and said go to hell‚” he said.

He also questioned whether the media had the “moral and political authority” to continue to regulate itself.

He said it was not the ANC's desire to “sweep corruption under the carpet”‚ or force “sunshine journalism” but an independent regulator was purely to “hold the media accountable”.