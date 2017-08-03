Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has categorically rejected an assertion by the Chamber of Mines that the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) Head Office has instructed all its regional offices to stop processing new mining right or prospecting right applications submitted by mining companies after 19 July 2017.

"No decision has been taken by the Minister of Mineral Resources to implement the moratorium. The statement issued by the Chamber of Mines today is therefore misinformed‚" the department said in a statement.

The department continued: "The notice gazetted by the Minister of Mineral Resources on the 19th of July 2017 calls for all relevant stakeholders to make representations to the Minister on the implications of and modalities surrounding the wording of the moratorium‚ if one is deemed necessary and appropriate after having received any and all such written submissions.

"The Minister will then be in a position to make an informed decision‚ taking into account the needs and interests of all South Africans. The Department will receive written submissions until tomorrow‚ the 4th of August 2017.

"The Minister continues to appeal to stakeholders to engage directly with him on such important matters relating to the industry‚ and not rely on rumours‚ which only create confusion."