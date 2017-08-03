Moyane refuses to explain Dubai trip

SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane was in Dubai in December 2015 when a who's who of the Gupta network were also in town, travel records obtained by The Times show.

Moyane's spokesman said he could not provide details when asked specifically about a trip the tax commissioner made to Dubai, where he stayed from December 23 2015 to January 8 2016.

"SARS is prohibited by its policies to divulge or discuss its employees and related matters between employee and employer in the public domain," SARS spokesman Sandile Memela said.

"Please note that the commissioner reserves his right should personal information pertaining to him be used for public consumption," he said.