The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Thursday it has laid charges of treason‚ racketeering‚ extortion‚ fraud and forgery against the three Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma in connection with allegations of state capture.

The charges were laid at Randburg Police Station in Johannesburg‚ with an accompanying affidavit detailing the allegations by Outa’s chief operating officer‚ Ben Theron. This follows a trove of leaked emails that purport to show that a network of Gupta allies had been placed in key government positions to assist the family.

These implicate a substantial number of ministers and senior state employees who are alleged to be illegally sharing confidential state information with members and associates of the Gupta family.