Politics

PE Airport may be renamed after Madiba

03 August 2017 - 13:09 By Siyamtanda Capa
Mthatha Airport.
Mthatha Airport.
Image: ECTransport via Google photo

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is mulling over the idea of renaming the Port Elizabeth Airport after struggle icon and former president Nelson Mandela.

However‚ the proposal could receive resistance from the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality‚ which for years has been lobbying to have Mthatha Airport named after Mandela.

The potential name change was discussed at a mayoral committee meeting yesterday‚ but was not pushed through as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay‚ Athol Trollip‚ said there were too many unanswered questions.

“There is a lot of confusion about what the city is called‚ not only abroad and for tourists‚ but for people in the city.

“There are people who live in Uitenhage‚ Despatch and Motherwell‚ and other parts of the city‚ who do not feel part of Port Elizabeth‚” Trollip said.

“We need to really brand our identity as Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and this would help us tremendously to reinforce having an airport named after Nelson Mandela.”

