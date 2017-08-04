The ANC could not decree against consciences‚ as more than 50% of its MPs were worried about state capture and believed that action should be taken‚ said MP Derek Hanekom at The Gathering event in Cape Town on Thursday.

Pravin Gordhan‚ the former finance minister who is now an ANC backbencher in Parliament‚ estimated that the Guptas may have stolen R100bn from the state‚ highlighting the extent of their reach and the magnitude of state capture.

ANC MPs had found it hard to vote against the previous motion of no confidence‚ said Hanekom‚ stopping short of saying which way the governing party’s MPs would vote in next week’s motion in Parliament.

Hanekom sits on the ANC national disciplinary committee and was one of the ministers booted out of President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet in March.

"Many of us found the last vote of no confidence very hard to vote against. We did what we thought was the right thing‚" Hanekom said.

"Many months later‚ there is another motion of no confidence. Now‚ it is that much more difficult to vote against it."

Full story in Business Day