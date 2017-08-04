Politics

ANC MPs 'worried about state capture' - Hanekom

04 August 2017 - 08:32 By Khulekani Magubane
Derek Hanekom
Derek Hanekom
Image: Russell Roberts

The ANC could not decree against consciences‚ as more than 50% of its MPs were worried about state capture and believed that action should be taken‚ said MP Derek Hanekom at The Gathering event in Cape Town on Thursday.

Pravin Gordhan‚ the former finance minister who is now an ANC backbencher in Parliament‚ estimated that the Guptas may have stolen R100bn from the state‚ highlighting the extent of their reach and the magnitude of state capture.

ANC MPs had found it hard to vote against the previous motion of no confidence‚ said Hanekom‚ stopping short of saying which way the governing party’s MPs would vote in next week’s motion in Parliament.

Hanekom sits on the ANC national disciplinary committee and was one of the ministers booted out of President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet in March.

"Many of us found the last vote of no confidence very hard to vote against. We did what we thought was the right thing‚" Hanekom said.

"Many months later‚ there is another motion of no confidence. Now‚ it is that much more difficult to vote against it."

Full story in Business Day

READ MORE

Most ANC voters believe ANC MPs must follow their conscience in no confidence vote - survey

More than half of ANC voters believe that ANC members of Parliament should follow their conscience rather than follow the instructions of the party ...
Politics
14 hours ago

'I'm proudly South African' - Atul Gupta's view of a brewing scandal

Atul Gupta says he is a living example of financial liberation who is ethical and proudly South African.
Politics
2 hours ago

Violence fears as thousands prepare to march ahead of no confidence vote

Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets of the Cape Town CBD ahead of the scheduled motion of no confidence against President ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Moyane denies meeting Guptas Politics
  2. ANC MPs 'worried about state capture' - Hanekom Politics
  3. 'I'm proudly South African' - Atul Gupta's view of a brewing scandal Politics
  4. Violence fears as thousands prepare to march ahead of no confidence vote Politics
  5. Most ANC voters believe ANC MPs must follow their conscience in no confidence ... Politics

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for kwaito musician Tsekeleke
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela

Related articles

  1. Speaker promises to "do the right thing" on move to oust Zuma Politics
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The story behind the secret vote and why our Speaker is so ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Moyane refuses to explain Dubai trip Politics
  4. NEWS ANALYSIS - Fact vs fiction: How Bell Pottinger and Atul Gupta spun the BBC Opinion & Analysis
  5. The future is better than it used to be Ideas
X