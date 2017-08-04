BREAKING: SARS chief financial officer resigns

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) chief financial officer Matsobane Matlwa has resigned.

SARS spokesman Sandile Memela confirmed the resignation to TimesLIVE.

Sources close to the matter say Matlwa tendered his resignation on Wednesday after he was served with a suspension letter.

It is not clear what the suspension related to.

Memela would not go into the details of the resignation, saying: “SARS does not divulge or discuss its employees and related matters between employee and employer in the public domain.”