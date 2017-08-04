In a bid to have Speaker of the National Assembly Baleke Mbete to pronounce on her decision regarding a secret ballot vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ the Democratic Alliance has threatened her with legal action.

On Friday afternoon‚ DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen sent Mbete a letter challenging her to make a decision on the secret ballot by 9am on Saturday.

"I now write to you to demand that you immediately publicly announce your decision about whether the motion of no confidence in the President scheduled for 8 August 2017‚ will be made and communicated to parties at the earliest opportunity‚" wrote Steenhuisen.

Mbete is keeping it secret on whether the vote on Tuesday will take place via a secret ballot or not.