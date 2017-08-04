Political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay are gearing up for what is expected to be one of the biggest political showdowns since the coalition government took over.

At the centre of it all is a bid to remove deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Leading the charge against Bobani is Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels‚ supported by the DA’s Nqaba Bhanga.

Daniels‚ who recently signed a co-governance agreement with the DA‚ is gunning for Bobani’s job as well as the post of political head of safety and security‚ currently held by the DA’s John Best.

It is all expected to play out in the council next Thursday‚ with Bobani facing the real possibility of his coalition partners ganging up to remove him from power.

In Daniels’s motion to the council‚ he wrote that Bobani’s behaviour had been erratic in recent months‚ leading to “instability in this government”.