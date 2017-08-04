The family of former justice minister Dullah Omar has lashed out at the ANC region named after the stalwart for supporting President Jacob Zuma.

In a statement on Friday‚ the late stalwart’s family revealed that they were not consulted before the Western Cape region was named after Dullah Omar. At the time it did not see a compelling need to challenge the party.

But things have changed.

The Dullah Omar region of the ANC has come out in support of Zuma‚ a move which has offended the family.

The region is planning a march in support of Zuma on Tuesday as members of parliament debate a motion of no confidence in the president.