SAA's financial situation is so precarious that the company's executive are taking pay cuts and general managers will not receive increases‚ Parliament has heard.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the management of SAA painted a bleak picture of SAA's finances for the standing committee on finance.

The airline recorded an almost R1.4 billion loss in the first quarter against a budgeted loss of R813 million‚ and faces the prospect of over R6 billion in loans maturing at the end of September.

The airline has had to negotiate with more than 20 suppliers to pay its July invoices in instalments as it battles with a liquidity crisis.

He said the move by the executive to take a five percent pay cut was "commendable"‚ but more needed to be done to "demonstrate to South Africans they are correct to give them their support".