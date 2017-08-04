SACC vote of no confidence message to MPs

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has implored MPs to rise above party politics and uphold the interests of their constituencies when taking part in the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

“The fact that five draft resolutions about motions of no confidence have been tabled before the National Assembly‚ of which three were unsuccessfully voted on‚ since President Zuma took office‚ is glaring evidence of the eroded confidence in his immoral leadership‚” the SACC said in a statement on Thursday.