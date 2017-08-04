The entire SAA board must go‚ says Numsa
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has demanded that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba remove the entire South African Airways (SAA) board because it has failed in its duty to ensure good governance in the state-owned entity.
The union also condemned SAA Technical’s suspension of two Numsa and eight South African Cabin Crew Association members for speaking out against corruption.
In a statement released by Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim‚ the union wants the board to consist of civilian‚ trade unions‚ labour and government representatives to ensure transparency and good governance.
“That way the airline can work in the interests of the working class and the poor‚ who are the majority of the country. Numsa has lodged a dispute over these and other issues with the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration]. We are giving SAA seven days to respond positively to our demands.
“One of the biggest problems at SAA is that managers do not comply with the Public Finance Management Act‚ which leads to corruption and wastage‚” read the statement.
On Friday the union called for a demonstration to highlight the escalating crisis at SAA‚ with its members marching to demand an improvement in their wages and working conditions.
“Furthermore SAA Technical has suspended two Numsa members and eight South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) members for daring to speak out against corruption. We demand that these courageous workers be immediately re-instated and the charges against them must be withdrawn. We demand that all SAA executives who have been named in all the investigative reports and those implicated in any kind of corruption or irregularity be immediately suspended and that disciplinary action be taken against them‚” the statement said.
Numsa want senior executives implicated in corruption to be suspended‚ particularly as “the former acting chief executive Musa Zwane confirmed that SAA doesn’t have enough money to pay staff salaries for the next month‚ because it has been looted of its resources”.
