The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has demanded that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba remove the entire South African Airways (SAA) board because it has failed in its duty to ensure good governance in the state-owned entity.

The union also condemned SAA Technical’s suspension of two Numsa and eight South African Cabin Crew Association members for speaking out against corruption.

In a statement released by Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim‚ the union wants the board to consist of civilian‚ trade unions‚ labour and government representatives to ensure transparency and good governance.

“That way the airline can work in the interests of the working class and the poor‚ who are the majority of the country. Numsa has lodged a dispute over these and other issues with the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration]. We are giving SAA seven days to respond positively to our demands.

“One of the biggest problems at SAA is that managers do not comply with the Public Finance Management Act‚ which leads to corruption and wastage‚” read the statement.