Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets of the Cape Town CBD ahead of the scheduled motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Three groups - which applied for up to 10‚000 participants each - have been approved by the City of Cape Town over Monday and Tuesday.

The organisers include more than 30 civil society groups‚ faith-based movements and political parties.

The Unite Behind coalition will march on Monday from Keizersgracht Street to parliament‚ where the group will be addressed by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The coalition was born out of the Cape Town memorial for struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada. It hopes that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will grant a secret ballot on the motion to be tabled in parliament on Tuesday.