Politics

Call for National Day of No Confidence gathers momentum

05 August 2017 - 17:06 By TimesLIVE
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Future South Africa says its call for a National Day of No Confidence on August 8 – this coming Tuesday - is rapidly gaining momentum‚ with new organisations and patrons coming on board on a daily basis to support the campaign to get rid of President Jacob Zuma.

It said on Saturday the campaign - with a 12h00 to 14h00 shutdown on August 8 - has received support from the South African Council of Churches (SACC)‚ Fedusa‚ SAFTU and Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

“As a result‚ representatives of business‚ labour and faith-based groups are now united in their partnership with civil society to demand that Zuma must go‚” it stated.

DA gives Mbete ultimatum on her secret ballot vote decision

In a bid to have Speaker of the National Assembly Baleke Mbete to pronounce on her decision regarding a secret ballot vote of no confidence in ...
Politics
21 hours ago

It added that the level of opposition being shown to Zuma was a vivid reminder that South Africans remembered the impact of people’s power‚ and were prepared to take to the streets whenever necessary to ensure the people’s views are heard.

Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma on August 8. It is yet to be announced whether the vote on te motion will be by secret or open ballot.

Future SA said it welcomed the statement by BLSA encouraging its members to “give employees who wish to participate in the protest an opportunity to do so”‚ and their view that workers who wish to participate in protests should have “no loss of income or benefits‚ and without the need to apply for leave”.

“We similarly welcome the report of the SACC calling for a weekend of prayer and reflection around issues of state capture‚ as well as Fedusa’s statement calling for its members to participate in action on 8 August‚ and Cosatu’s support for the march initiated by ‘#UniteBehind on 7 August.”

READ MORE:

Secret ballot is unlikely‚ says Holomisa

There are slim chances that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will grant a secret ballot vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma as the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Bring it on‚ says ANC ahead of motion of no confidence

“Bring it on.” That’s the message from ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu to opposition MPs in the run-up to Tuesday’s highly anticipated motion of no ...
Politics
1 day ago

SACC vote of no confidence message to MPs

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has implored MPs to rise above party politics and uphold the interests of their constituencies when ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mthembu: Firing Zuma will be like a 'nuclear bomb'

African National Congress chief whip in Parliament Jackson Mthembu says voting in favour of removing President Jacob Zuma will cause political ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC MPs 'worried about state capture' - Hanekom

The ANC could not decree against consciences‚ as more than 50% of its MPs were worried about state capture and believed that action should be taken‚ ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Call for National Day of No Confidence gathers momentum Politics
  2. OPINION: Fear and loathing at SARS Opinion & Analysis
  3. DA gives Mbete ultimatum on her secret ballot vote decision Politics
  4. Not in his name‚ Dullah Omar family tells ANC Politics
  5. Secret ballot is unlikely‚ says Holomisa Politics

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives
X