It added that the level of opposition being shown to Zuma was a vivid reminder that South Africans remembered the impact of people’s power‚ and were prepared to take to the streets whenever necessary to ensure the people’s views are heard.

Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma on August 8. It is yet to be announced whether the vote on te motion will be by secret or open ballot.

Future SA said it welcomed the statement by BLSA encouraging its members to “give employees who wish to participate in the protest an opportunity to do so”‚ and their view that workers who wish to participate in protests should have “no loss of income or benefits‚ and without the need to apply for leave”.

“We similarly welcome the report of the SACC calling for a weekend of prayer and reflection around issues of state capture‚ as well as Fedusa’s statement calling for its members to participate in action on 8 August‚ and Cosatu’s support for the march initiated by ‘#UniteBehind on 7 August.”