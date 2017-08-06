The revelations are made in a report by a task team sent into the region‚ which covers the Cape Town metro‚ after its leadership was disbanded in June.

“The office has no decent working computers ... the reception has a very old computer which is completely useless‚” reads the report.

“There is one big broken photocopier/printer that is not working. The office depends on two small printers.”

So bad is the state of the region‚ the report says‚ that it has only 13‚ 063 members in good standing out of a population of 3.7 million.

As for money‚ it depends on a R104‚000 monthly council grant‚ supplemented by fines councillors have to pay when they miss council meetings.