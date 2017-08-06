#NoConfidence: DA urged South Africans to come out in their millions on Tuesday
The Democratic Alliance has urged South Africans‚ from all political affiliations to come out in their millions on Tuesday to defend the country’s democracy “against the corrupt and captured”.
The DA’s Phumzile Van Damme said the party’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ which will be debated in Parliament on Tuesday‚ is an opportunity for all South Africans to stand up to corruption and get rid of Zuma and his cabinet.
“Under President Zuma the ANC has sold our country to the highest bidders‚ the Gupta family. The longer South Africa remains under ANC‚ the more devastating the damage our institutions and most importantly‚ our people‚” Van Damme said.
“Whilst the individual Members of Parliament must search within themselves to vote for the greater good of our country‚ the ordinary citizens of our nation will be pledging their support to get rid of the Zuma administration.
“The looting of our state resources has gone on for too long‚” Van Damme said.
While the main march #NoConfidence will be held in Cape Town‚ the DA has organised events in all nine provinces for those who are not able to travel to Cape Town‚ she said.
Below are the various DA gatherings which will be held across the country:
Western Cape
The march will commence at 10:30 at Keizersgracht Street and will end with a mass gathering outside Parliament in St John’s Street.
Eastern Cape
Main Event: Cecil Kapi Hall (Hoza Hall)
Address: Avenue A‚ New Brighton‚ Port Elizabeth
Time: 11 am
The DA Eastern Cape Provincial Leader Nqaba Bhanga will be the main speaker
Free State
Main Event: Central Park‚ Bloemfontein‚ City Central.
Address: Fichart Street‚ CBD‚ Bloemfontein
Time: 10 am
James Letuka MPL‚ DA MPL in the Free State Provincial Legislature‚ will be the main speaker
Gauteng
Main Event: Eldorado Park Stadium.
Address: Cuming Road‚ Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg.
Time: 11 am
Makashule Gana MPL‚ DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs‚ will be the main speaker
KwaZulu-Natal
Main Event: Crusaders Sports Club.
Address: 10 Ranleigh Crescent.
Time: 11:30 am
DA KZN Provincial Leader Zwakele Mncwango will be the main speaker
Limpopo
Main Event: AIC Church Hall.
Address: Across Kgakoa High School in Ramogoana 2‚ Moletjie‚ Polokwane
Coordinates: -23.7167136.29.3957741
Time: 11 am
DA Limpopo Provincial Leader‚ Jacques Smalle MPL‚ will be the main speaker
Mpumalanga
Main Event: Soccer Field‚ Msholozi Location.
Address: White River Road.
Time: 10 am
DA Mpumalanga Leader‚ James Masango MPL‚ will be the main speaker.
Northern Cape
Main Event: Kimberley Sol Plaatjie Municipality‚
Address: Kemo Hotel
Time: 9 am
The DA's Ishmael Obray will be the main speaker.
