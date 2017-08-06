“Under President Zuma the ANC has sold our country to the highest bidders‚ the Gupta family. The longer South Africa remains under ANC‚ the more devastating the damage our institutions and most importantly‚ our people‚” Van Damme said.

“Whilst the individual Members of Parliament must search within themselves to vote for the greater good of our country‚ the ordinary citizens of our nation will be pledging their support to get rid of the Zuma administration.

“The looting of our state resources has gone on for too long‚” Van Damme said.

While the main march #NoConfidence will be held in Cape Town‚ the DA has organised events in all nine provinces for those who are not able to travel to Cape Town‚ she said.