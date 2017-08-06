“The Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ has in her possession a sworn affidavit by a former Chief Director in the Department of Public Service and Administration‚ Mr Brent Simons‚ claiming that Jacob Zuma lied about assisting family members in making contact with cabinet ministers and securing government contracts. Baleka Mbete must make public this affidavit‚ ensuring it appears in Parliament's ATC.

“I will therefore be writing to the Public Protector‚ Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ requesting she launch an investigation into this matter. There now exists prima facie evidence of undue influence and unlawful enrichment‚ which must be probed‚” Maimane said.

He pointed out that Section 4(a)(iv) of the Public Protector Act empowers her to investigate allegations of “improper or unlawful enrichment‚ or receipt of any improper advantage‚ or promise of such enrichment or advantage‚ by a person as a result of an act or omission in the public administration or in connection with the affairs of government at any level or of a person performing a public function”.

“This investigation should include a full audit of any dealings between government and members of the Zuma family – specifically Jacob Zuma’s children Duduzane‚ Khulubuse and Mqondisi.