Western Cape police warn against destruction and looting during marches

Western Cape police have warned that destruction of property and looting during marches to Parliament planned for Monday and Tuesday will not be tolerated.

Several marches have been planned in the City of Cape Town over the next two days to coincide with a debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Sunday that the SAPS in the Western Cape together with all enforcement agencies in Cape Town were operationally preparing for approved planned marches to Parliament on the two days.