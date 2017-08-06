President Jacob Zuma paid a visit to former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda at his home in Lusaka on Saturday morning.

The 93-year-old former Zambian statesman‚ who was the country’s first president after its independence‚ was discharged from hospital recently.

“President Zuma found President Kaunda in good spirits and expressed his wishes for good health and many more years of a peaceful and enjoyable retirement for this highly regarded selfless freedom fighter and humanist who made Zambia the home of thousands of South African exiles during the struggle against apartheid‚” the Presidency said in a statement.

Zuma is on a working visit to Zambia‚ where on Saturday afternoon he officially opened the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a guest of honour of Zambian President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

This show is organised under the theme 'The Promotion of a Green Economy'.