Politics

AfriForum takes aim at Mbalula

07 August 2017 - 06:00 By Sipho Mabena
Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Times Media/Sowetan

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula faces the possibility of being charged with contempt of court for failing to comply with a Pretoria High Court order.

In May the court ordered the police to hand over to Afrikaner interest group AfriForum within 60 days statistics on the firearms lost by, or stolen from, the police since 2009.

AfriForum's community safety head, Ian Cameron, said the NGO was still waiting.

"We are meeting our litigation team on Monday (today) to decide on our next move. We are considering bringing contempt -proceedings against the minister."

AfriForum turned to the court after the police refused to release the information on firearms losses in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act. Some information was given but AfriForum said the police should provide information about the number and make of firearms lost or stolen.

The application was triggered by the 2014 police raid on the house of a Ukrainian couple in Norwood, Johannesburg, in which 112 assault rifles, handguns, commercial explosives and detonators were seized. The weapons included some that had been reported as destroyed by the police.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo failed to reply to questions.

READ MORE

AfriForum accuses Malema of encouraging trespassing

Rights group AfriForum has accused Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema of inciting acts of trespassing after he encouraged his followers ...
Politics
4 days ago

'Don't drink the water here' - AfriForum takes municipalities to task

Ellisras in Limpopo and Heilbron and Villiers in the Free State did not adhere to minimum water quality standards during May and June this year.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma confident as DA, EFF rally ahead of vote Politics
  2. Prasa forks out R1-million a year on bodyguards for fired CEO Politics
  3. AfriForum takes aim at Mbalula Politics
  4. Justice stalls as payment dispute rages on Politics
  5. Traffic corporation throws Tasima under the bus Politics

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Boxing gogos give the age barrier a knockout
X