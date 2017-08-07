AfriForum takes aim at Mbalula

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula faces the possibility of being charged with contempt of court for failing to comply with a Pretoria High Court order.

In May the court ordered the police to hand over to Afrikaner interest group AfriForum within 60 days statistics on the firearms lost by, or stolen from, the police since 2009.

AfriForum's community safety head, Ian Cameron, said the NGO was still waiting.

"We are meeting our litigation team on Monday (today) to decide on our next move. We are considering bringing contempt -proceedings against the minister."

AfriForum turned to the court after the police refused to release the information on firearms losses in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act. Some information was given but AfriForum said the police should provide information about the number and make of firearms lost or stolen.

The application was triggered by the 2014 police raid on the house of a Ukrainian couple in Norwood, Johannesburg, in which 112 assault rifles, handguns, commercial explosives and detonators were seized. The weapons included some that had been reported as destroyed by the police.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo failed to reply to questions.