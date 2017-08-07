Allegations emerge of another Manana altercation with a woman

An employee at the Nesto Shisanyama and Lounge in Ermelo on Monday said that Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana was accused of getting physical with a woman at the establishment last month.

"I got reports when I returned to the country that there had been a fight between other patrons and the minister‚" said the man‚ who asked not to be named.

"We could not get footage of the incident since it happened outside‚" he said.

The man claimed to have made a follow-up on the incident and had spoken to Manana and his alleged victim.