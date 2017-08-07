Politics

Allegations emerge of another Manana altercation with a woman

07 August 2017 - 12:39 By Naledi Shange
Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana Launching The Ekurhuleni East Tvet College Daveyton Campus on 26 May 2017. File photo.
Image: CITY OF EKURHULENI

An employee at the Nesto Shisanyama and Lounge in Ermelo on Monday said that Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana was accused of getting physical with a woman at the establishment last month.

"I got reports when I returned to the country that there had been a fight between other patrons and the minister‚" said the man‚ who asked not to be named.

"We could not get footage of the incident since it happened outside‚" he said.

The man claimed to have made a follow-up on the incident and had spoken to Manana and his alleged victim.

 

"It seems the matter was resolved … I don't think it is necessary to bring it up again‚" he said.

Pictures of the bruised woman have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the images‚ the left side of her face appears to be swollen.

The reports of the Ermelo incident follow allegations that Manana had assaulted another woman in Johannesburg at the weekend.

A video clip has surfaced depicting what appears to be Manana assaulting a woman at a Cubana restaurant on Sunday morning.

The incident transpired around 3am after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed.

Manana is accused of losing his cool after a debate on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference in December.

Mandisa Duma‚ who was with her friend and cousin at the restaurant‚ claimed Manana‚ who was with four other people‚ chased them out of the venue.

Duma claimed that while walking out Manana slapped her cousin across the face after she made a comment about his sexuality before turning on her in the parking lot.

 LISTEN: Manana 'admits' to slapping woman in club

