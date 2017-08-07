The African National Congress‚ its Women's League and the Congress of the People (Cope) have all condemned the alleged assault of three women by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana and his friends in a restaurant on Sunday morning.

In its statement‚ the ANC said such behaviour was unacceptable and should be roundly condemned by all.

It said regardless of the circumstances or the identity of the perpetrator or victim‚ violence against women was the “shame of our times”.

Violence against women was at odds with the call the ANC for a South Africa where a “young woman in the middle of the night‚ can walk alone without the fear of assault‚ attack or rape‚ going back home from wherever she comes from‚” ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said.

The ANC called on law enforcement agencies to act without fear to bring the perpetrators to book.

LISTEN: Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club