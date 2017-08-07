ANC‚ ANCWL‚ Cope condemn alleged assault by Manana
The African National Congress‚ its Women's League and the Congress of the People (Cope) have all condemned the alleged assault of three women by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana and his friends in a restaurant on Sunday morning.
In its statement‚ the ANC said such behaviour was unacceptable and should be roundly condemned by all.
It said regardless of the circumstances or the identity of the perpetrator or victim‚ violence against women was the “shame of our times”.
Violence against women was at odds with the call the ANC for a South Africa where a “young woman in the middle of the night‚ can walk alone without the fear of assault‚ attack or rape‚ going back home from wherever she comes from‚” ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said.
The ANC called on law enforcement agencies to act without fear to bring the perpetrators to book.
The ANC Women’s League said it condemned violence against women and said perpetrators should face the full might of the law.
It urged all witnesses to come forward to assist law enforcement agencies in resolving the matter.
“Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty‚ the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of violence and wishes to reiterate this position‚” ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said.
The Cope party called on President Jacob Zuma to immediately fire Manana to show that he was serious about fighting the scourge of violence and abuse against women.
Cope national chairman Pakes Dikgetsi said if the police were serious about solving gender-based violence and abuse‚ Manana must be arrested immediately and taken to court.
“This is a straight forward case and should not be dragged for long as is normal with our criminal justice system‚” Dikgetsi said.
