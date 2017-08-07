ANC in KZN weighs in on Zuma successor

The election of President Jacob Zuma’s successor will not be based on whether that person is from a particular family but on ANC traditions.

That's the word from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal which concluded its three-day provincial executive committee lekgotla in Durban on Monday.

Provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala told the media that ANC branches will decide on who should succeed Zuma.

“But the election for the leader of the ANC will be based on traditions of the ANC. It will not be based on the fact that you are born from a particular family or you are related to a particular family and therefore you cannot lead the ANC‚” he said.