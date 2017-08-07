Zikalala was addressing the media after the conclusion of the party’s three-day provincial executive committee’s lekgotla in Durban on Monday shortly before national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the vote would be held in secret.

The ANC has described the vote of no confidence as a ploy to remove Zuma and dislodge the ruling party from power.

But Zikalala warned the “counter-revolutionary forces” that they will not succeed in their agenda.

“When we go to the national elective conference in December‚ we’ll still be led by Zuma as president of our country and president of our movement‚” he boldy said.

But Zikalala was unfazed‚ saying the motion to remove Zuma did not represent the 62% of people who voted the ANC into power.

“We’re all clear that this in essence is about regime change by the enemies of our revolution supported by some among us who believe that‚ strangely and unfortunately‚ their consciousness takes precedence over the collective wisdom of the movement‚” he said.