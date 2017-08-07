ANC KZN unfazed by secret ballot against number one
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed that the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma will not change anything and he will emerge from it unscathed.
“South Africa will sleep under President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday and on Wednesday we’ll still be led by President Jacob Zuma‚” declared ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala.
Zikalala was addressing the media after the conclusion of the party’s three-day provincial executive committee’s lekgotla in Durban on Monday shortly before national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the vote would be held in secret.
The ANC has described the vote of no confidence as a ploy to remove Zuma and dislodge the ruling party from power.
But Zikalala warned the “counter-revolutionary forces” that they will not succeed in their agenda.
“When we go to the national elective conference in December‚ we’ll still be led by Zuma as president of our country and president of our movement‚” he boldy said.
But Zikalala was unfazed‚ saying the motion to remove Zuma did not represent the 62% of people who voted the ANC into power.
“We’re all clear that this in essence is about regime change by the enemies of our revolution supported by some among us who believe that‚ strangely and unfortunately‚ their consciousness takes precedence over the collective wisdom of the movement‚” he said.
He lambasted those ANC members who were calling for the party’s MPs to vote according to their conscience for supporting a motion of a counter-revolutionary force.
“The DA in this country represents nothing rather the counter-revolutionary agenda. Those who will support that motion will be supporting the counter-revolutionary agenda and we are clear in this regard that ours is to ensure that all members of parliament go and vote against the motion but vote in confidence of President Jacob Zuma to lead this country until 2019.
“The ANC cannot be dictated [to] by the opposition on how to deal with one of its deployed cadres. As a movement and as a matter of principle‚ working with the opponent is an act of counter revolution‚” said Zikalala. He said the vote of no confidence in Zuma was a campaign platform for opposition parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.
“This is a psychological warfare directed at harming the reputation and standing of the movement and its leadership. The ANC cannot be dictated [to] by its opponents on how to deal with one of its own deployed cadres. As a matter of principle‚ working with the opponents of the national democratic revolution to achieve the removal of the ANC-led government constitutes an act of counter-revolution‚” he said.
