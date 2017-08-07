ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has warned that party members who vote against Number One will face severe consequences - but says it will be worth it.

In a statement issued on Monday morning‚ Khoza said: "As a loyal ANC member‚ there is nothing simple about supporting tomorrow’s vote of no confidence. Retribution will be swift and costly. Good ANC MPs who choose to do the right thing are likely to find themselves immediately recalled and cast out of the party. These are people with homes and children‚ with families to feed and school fees to pay. Their single act of defiance will have costly ramifications beyond just themselves and it is important South Africans recognise the magnitude of what we are asking these ANC MPs to do."

Khoza‚ an outspoken critic of Zuma‚ said it was nevertheless important to support the motion of no confidence against the president.