ANC takes on venue owner that refused gay couple

The ANC in the Western Cape will lodge a complaint against the owners of a wedding venue who turned a couple away because they are in a same-sex relationship.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs will approach the South African Human Rights Commission on Monday.

“Mr Jacbos will also reiterate the call for a boycott of Beloftebos and other businesses that continue to discriminate against others‚” a statement read.

Jacobs was following the actions of constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos‚ who last week wrote to the SAHRC asking them to investigate the matter.

De Vos also sent an e-mail to Beloftebos in which he explained that the company could be brought before the Equality Court and forced to pay a fine.

On Friday Beloftebos issued a statement on their website defending their decision not to host same-sex marriages as a “foundational part of our faith as Christians”.