'He is the one': Witness identifies Manana as assault video surfaces

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana has been identified in a video where he seems to be assaulting a woman at Cubana restaurant on Sunday morning.

The incident transpired around 3am after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed. Manana is accused of losing his cool after a debate on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference in December.

Mandisa Duma‚ who was with her friend and cousin at the restaurant‚ claimed that she was with Manana and his four friends inside the Cubana when Manana chased them out of the venue.

Duma claimed that while walking out Manana slapped her cousin across the face after she made a comment about his sexuality before turning on her in the parking lot.

A video clip of the incident circulated social media on Monday morning.