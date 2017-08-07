Deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana says he will subject himself to the law after being identified in a video assaulting a woman at a Cubana restaurant in northern Johannesburg at the weekend.

Offering his regrets to the nation‚ he said in a statement on Monday: “That shameful incident should not have happened.”

“I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country. As a leader‚ I should have known better and acted better.

“I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full co-operation‚” Manana said.

The incident happened around 3am on Sunday after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed.

Manana is accused of lashing out after a debate on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Mandisa Duma‚ who was with her friend and cousin at the restaurant‚ claimed that she was with Manana and his four friends inside the Cubana when Manana chased them out of the venue.

Duma claimed that while walking out Manana slapped her cousin across the face after she made a comment about his sexuality.

Manana‚ in the statement issued by the Department of Higher Education and Training on Monday‚ extended an offer of accountability to the Duma family‚ government and the ruling party.

“Regardless of the extreme provocation‚ I should have exercised restraint.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly to Ms Mandisa Duma‚ her family‚ the government of South Africa and all South Africans‚ and women in particular‚ for the incident that happened at Cubana Restaurant in Fourways over the weekend‚” he said.

“I also commit myself to‚ when the time is right‚ further engage with Ms Duma and her family to apologise‚ take responsibility and address the harm that has occurred.“I will also meet with my organisation‚ the ANC‚ and President Zuma to give a full account of the incident.”

Manana saod social media accounts had been opened in his name‚ “showing less remorse to the victim and intended to further tarnish my name”.

These were fake‚ he stated.