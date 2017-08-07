Below is the full statement released by Dr Makhosi Khoza on Monday morning.

TAKING BACK OUR DEMOCRACY

Tomorrow’s vote of no confidence is not a “silver bullet” that will rescue our ailing country but it is the critical step that South Africa needs to start taking back our democracy. Our democracy has been usurped by a suffocating web of greed‚ corruption and patronage that has become the hallmark of the current ANC leadership.

The ANC is my political home. The ANC is my heritage and I want to be very clear‚ the ANC is not rotten. In parliament‚ in the provinces and in our municipalities‚ there are many honest and patriotic ANC members who sought public office to genuinely serve all the people of our country. These people live the values and principles upon which the ANC was founded. Unfortunately‚ the leader of our party no longer subscribes to those values and principles.

For seven votes of no confidence I was complicit in propping up a leader who has consistently put his own interests above those of the people whom he supposedly serves. As a ANC member I rationalised my votes believing a united ANC would eventually stand against the leader who has failed us. But that has not happened.