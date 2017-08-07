Justice stalls as payment dispute rages on

Six million court documents, including divorce orders and marriage certificates, are being "held hostage" in an R84-million dispute between the company storing them and the Department of Justice.

Last week the Pretoria High Court ordered Docufile to hand over the 6 mil files to the department, but the handover is expected to take months, given the sheer volume of documents.

Lawyers for Mmela Investment Holdings, which owns Docufile, said it planned to appeal the ruling.

The Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town High Courts as well as the Johannesburg and Durban Magistrate's Courts are all affected by this dispute.

Judge Cynthia Pretorius's judgment reads: "Original marriage certificates, divorce orders and settlement agreements cannot be accessed. All files from 1987 to 2010 are inaccessible, as well as some files from 2010 to 2015, which are stored off site.